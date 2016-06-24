To clarify something in Jake's great article, regarding "one online gun shop": Nobody, not even a criminal, can buy a gun online and have it shipped to them directly.



They may initiate the purchase and payment online, and then they must use the services of a federally-licensed firearms dealer, who relays their information to the unlawful NICS system, which ostensibly determines whether or not the purchaser is a good guy or a bad guy.



America does not have a gun problem, she has a repentance problem. Evil people will always do evil things. Good people need protection from evil and when seconds count, a .45 slug travels at about 1,000 feet/second.