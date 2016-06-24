By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
It is hard to know what to believe about the events in Orlando, Florida last Sunday. The message the media and government want you to believe that gun toting Homosexual haters are out to kill sodomites and therefore we must take guns away from all Americans.
Think of what is being placed before the American people, if they will simply connect the dots. Obama has consistently flooded our land with Mohammedans - more than one million in the past seven years. Some, we don't know how many, are potential terrorists that will kill Americans. For some unknown reason we must welcome these potential terrorists in because it is the compassionate thing to do we are told. Would you be showing compassion to your family if you welcomed a rapist to spend the night in your home? Then when some of these turn out to act on their religion of violence by killing Americans, the solution to the problem is to disarm all the law abiding Americans. Is it me, or is there something wrong with this logic?
This looks like a perfect set up for Mohammedan's to take over America. Swamp the land with Jihadis, and then disarm their victims so they cannot shoot back. By the way this same game plan has been played out repeatedly in the history of Mohammedanism, in fact that is how Mohammedanism has advanced worldwide.
What we are told is that all the while the Mohammedan was murdering, he was yelling "Allah Akbar." In other words he was worshipping his idol Allah, yelling that his idol is great. As Psalm 115 points out, who or what you worship shapes everything.
An idol is an invention of the human mind. There is only One True God, all others are imposters, fakes and frauds; they are not actually God. This is as true of Allah as all the other idols of our day.
Psalm 115 points out that the idol transforms the worshipper into the image of the image he is worshipping. So those who worship the idol Allah progressively become like that idol.
Consider the man who established that idol worship - Mohammed. One former follower who left this idolatry, set out the following challenge. Ali Sina offered $50,000 to anyone who could prove the following statement wrong based on Islamic texts. "Muhammad is a narcissist, a pedophile, a mass murderer, a terrorist, a misogynist, a lecher, a cult leader, a madman, a rapist, a torturer, an assassin and a looter." The reward has gone unclaimed. What is really eye opening is that the Quran states that Allah "had declared him [Mohammed] to be the 'excellent pattern of conduct' for mankind (Quran 33:21)"1 So as Mohammed did, that is what a faithful followers of Mohammedan will emulate. And we let these people into our country? What insanity! Contrast this with the worship of the One True God.
The Worship Which God prescribed is spelled out in Exodus 25. The details of the Tabernacle's construction would pattern in a temporal way, what God would one day do permanently through Jesus Christ. The Tabernacle would become a visible model of how we come to God through faith in Jesus Christ.
We must never forget that we will become like what we worship.
