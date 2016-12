The only difference between a war criminal(Clinton) and an economic criminal(Trump) is the latter exacts a slow torturous death with arrogance and glory.

If -- when not running for office, and therefore not telling your hopelessly gullible supporters what you know they want to hear (like Obama did in 2008) -- you support corporate fascist "trade" deals like NAFTA and the TPP, then you're an economic criminal:-- http://www.commondreams.org/news/2016/06/28/trump-just-drove-truck-through-hole-dnc-platform-panel-left-clintons-tpp-promise And if you also oppose reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act , then you're even more of an economic criminal:-- http://robertreich.org/post/124114229225 There isn't a single Republican in America who is more of a wh*re of Wall Street than Hillary is.Period. End of story. Get over it.