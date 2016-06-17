The Night Owl and his guest panel take a long look at the Apple’s announcements at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It starts with our fearless prognostications as to what Apple would announce. How close were they and those of the guests on the June 11, 2016 episode? On addition to the debut of Siri on macOS Sierra, you’ll learn about the other key features, such as the Universal Clipboard, Optimize Storage and the ability to share a Mac’s Desktop and Documents folders. How do they impact iCloud, and can your ISP cope with the higher bandwidth demands? You’ll also learn about the new, fancier Messages app for Mac and iOS, and all its special effects, along with the other changes for iOS 10, watchOS 3 and tvOS 10. So does the new OS for Apple Watch finally resolve all the performance and usability problems that have evidently held the gadget back?



Our guests include author Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, and outspoken commentator and podcaster Peter Cohen. Peter will also introduce you to Apple’s brand spanking new file system, APFS, which, when it debuts in 2017, promises to deliver faster and more reliable performance on the storage devices on all Apple products.