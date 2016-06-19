Prolific paranormal author and commentator Dr. Joseph P. Farrell returns to The Paracast for a breakaway civilization roundtable. Does another civilization coexist with us on Earth, and what sort of influences do they have on our society? Can 9/11 and other tragedies be blamed on such outside influences? How about the present-day polarized political byplay? The discussion will include his recent books, such as, “The Grid of the Gods,” which focuses on ancient mysteries and the involvement of possible ETs. Author and former AFOSI agent and former FBI counterintelligence specialist Walter Bosley will join us as a member of the panel.