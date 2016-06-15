By Mason Chandler, theamericanview.com
While America slept, early Sunday morning an ISIS-linked man armed with two guns attacked a packed nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Tragically, fifty people were killed and over fifty were wounded. This death toll made the attack the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. As usual, the Democrats once again attacked guns for the tragedy. Hillary Clinton said, "I believe weapons of war have no place on our streets." Senator **** Durbin of Illinois said, ""We allow dangerous people to buy guns in America and that has got to change." Concerning the Orlando tragedy, should guns be banned, and can the government ban them?
As John Adams once said, "Facts are stubborn things." This is true in the gun control debate, as evidence shows that guns keep us safe. A gun is used eighty times more often to save a life than to take one, and nations with more gun ownership have less crime¹. Also, guns protect us from tyrants. Notably, Joseph Stalin, a brutal villain said, "If the opposition disarms, well and good. If it refuses to disarm, we shall disarm it ourselves." Facts prove that gun control is not smart.
Finally, and most importantly, does the U.S. government have power to ban guns? Protecting our freedoms, the Second Amendment holds that "the right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." The right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental liberty, and allows us to protect all the others. As George Mason said, "To disarm the people [is] the best and most effective way to enslave them." Our freedom to keep and bear arms protects us from oppressive government, and must be retained.
Sadly, many Washington politicians are more likely to use propaganda than facts or the Constitution. Hillary Clinton and the Democrats continue to engage in the childish practice of blaming guns for every tragedy. The thugs who kill people deserve one-hundred percent of the blame, not guns. The problem America faces is a problem of the heart, and God alone can turn around the hearts of criminals. If just one person in the Pulse Nightclub had been armed, the lives of many people could have been spared.
