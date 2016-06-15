By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
There are two types of people in this world the takers and the givers. The takers give no thought to the effect their decisions have on others. Consider for example the transgendered bathroom insanity. The elite in Washington don't care one iota for how it impacts the families of America. Well an interesting development in the world of the elite took place in Georgia this week. The head of Georgia's ACLU, an organization committed to and powerfully promoting the transgender insanity, had never considered the impact this would have on families. Then it happened to her.
Dillard Smith said her daughters had experienced trauma over the issue.
"I have shared my personal experience of having taken my elementary school age daughters into a women's restroom when shortly after three transgender young adults over six feet with deep voices entered," she said in a statement reported by Atlanta Progressive News.
"My children were visibly frightened, concerned about their safety and left asking lots of questions for which I, like many parents, was ill-prepared to answer ...
"Maya Dillard Smith said Thursday she resigned because she was met with hostility when she questioned the organization’s stance on the policy, adding that she risked being branded a homophobe by even raising her critique. There are real concerns about the safety of women and girls in regards to this bathroom debate," Dillard Smith said in an interview. "It seems to me that instead of stifling the dialogue, we want to encourage a robust debate to come up with an effective solution."
Very interesting in my view, that she had no qualms about it, she lead an organization supporting it, until her own daughters were visibly frightened and began to ask questions she could not answer. The children have more common sense? They understand that it is an insane policy and they have to be the ones to persuade the adults? That’s what appears to be the case.
When the tyrants are in control your needs are never considered. They toss off decisions daily that are ruinous to millions of those suffering under their hob nailed boots. We can see there is no mercy from these evil beasts. Yet people continue to bow and worship this worthless idol of Statism - the idea that civil government will provide cradle to grave, that any and every problem that comes up in life can and will be solved by this idol called civil government. Yet the facts belie that belief. This idol is incompetent in almost everything it does, it consumes enormous resources impoverishing the people thereby and enriching itself. It is an unmerciful beast, cruel and evil beyond compare, it is turing our land into a police state.
Consider the stark contrast between that evil idol with the one true God.
Just look at God’s Invitation to the Children of Israel - Exodus 25:1-2,
"Then the Lord spoke to Moses, saying: "Speak to the children of Israel, that they bring Me an offering. From everyone who gives it willingly with his heart you shall take My offering." The One True God invites His people to give, willingly, freely without any compulsion. He unlike the idol of civil government does not hold a gun to your head and demand you hand over the fruit of your labor, hand over your wealth, hand over your children, and your future. Instead He invites you to give.
1. This magnificent structure was unlike any other in many ways; not only in its beauty, structure, purpose and design;
1. This tabernacle would not be built by slave labor - all those working on the project would choose to do so. Consider where Israel had spent the past 400 years; they were slaves in Egypt. And the great buildings and monuments that remain in that land today just give us a hint and the grandeur and glory of Egypt in its heyday as the world’s superpower. Most of those buildings were constructed with slave labor. The Israelites were on many of those slave projects. They knew what it meant to be forced to build a project conceived by the tyrant. He got the glory and honor while they shed blood, sweat and tears. Now we think we live in the land of the free; we are told it is the freest country in the world. As you well know, that is a myth.
2. Did you know that the White House and the Capital building in Washington we built in part by slave labor. The Federal government did not actually directly own those slaves, but it rented them from their owners and paid their owners for the labor of their slaves. Slavery built essential parts of the palatial city at the heart of a world wide empire.
The second thing we see about the tabernacle is that ...
3. It would not be built with materials forcibly taken from the people
The people would choose to give. What a stark contrast with the idol in our land called civil government. We could talk about taxation, there is a whole lengthy study on the subject of Biblical taxation - what is just and unjust. But let’s consider an altogether different area, "Civil Asset Forfeiture." As practiced today, the police can pull you over and essentially at gun point take all the cash you have in your wallet. They can do this without you being charged with any crime whatsoever, and no evidence necessary that you even committed a crime at all. They claim in their wicked scheme that the money itself has committed a crime, and that money is guilty until proven innocent. The only way to get it back is to go to court to attempt to prove your money is innocent. Then the kicker is that the police department which stole your money gets to keep 80% as long as they give a tribute of 20% to Washington. This outrageous practice has netted billions of dollars to the cops in our once fair land.
Among the police departments themselves however there is one that completely takes the cake.
"Police in Oklahoma are now able to seize money from motorists even if they don’t have physical cash on them - and even if those people are merely suspected of a crime.
Using a new device called an ERAD, or Electronic Recovery and Access to Data machine, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers can now swipe debit or prepaid cards if they suspect a driver of obtaining money contained in their bank accounts illegally.
Officers say they're instituting new procedures to assess peculiar behavior, and may conduct roadside interrogations to spot motorists who may have to fork over their bank funds."
So the police in America have trans morphed from highway patrol to highway robbers. The civil government has no qualms about robbing its citizens in broad daylight and claiming it is lawful. That's what the Statist idol looks like. In contrast the one true God invites us to give to the work of building His Kingdom.
