PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme

PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 15, 2016, 11:52:05 AM
The thing to do in any story is to insist on a full accounting of basic facts. However, going out there and claiming (or implying) that a widely reported event did not occur simply feeds a rumor mill and erodes your own credibility.
 
Get the facts, inclhding the timeline, from as diverse an array of credible sources as possible.
As a cub reporter, I was trained that "on the scene is the best place to be" when a newsworthy event occurs. It's just as important to have already developed an array of sources at various levels throughout a city, and would therefore have some defense against disinfo. And it's important to have some one monitoring the radios and noting police, fire and EMS calls -- including times and other details -- as they occur, to build accurate and complete timelines. IOW, you need real news coverage such as newspapers and some broadcast outlets used to do. But immediately yelling "crisis actor" is not wise. Yes some of thrm may be, but you need to demonstrate that; and in any case, even use if actors doesn't by itself invalidate that a real mass murder occurred. There seems to be evidence that crisis actors were used on 9/11 to spread the govt line aout the Pentagon "plane," but the point is that people died. Don't needessly insult the victims and torpedo your own credibility without very strong evidence.
Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 15, 2016, 02:31:38 PM
Agreed, Mr. Frickin. You can't yell hoax in a bloody nightclub. What do we reasonably know? He was DHS, he was Mooslum and attended a local mosque WHICH WAS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE FBI, he was himself on a "watch" list, he was homosexual, he was batspit crazy, both his exes knew he was crazy and one suspected he would pull this off. I think we know this much and a little more, but...

It is reported he entered with TWO pistols and TWO rifles. What? TWO rifles? Heck, you could barely conceal a pistol-profiled AR or AK, much less TWO of them. WTH did it take 3 hours for SWAT to gear up? Negotiating? Whatever.

Here's something which cannot be disputed: The current Administration has ALLOWED and ENCOURAGED nearly unfettered entry into this country, any miscreant, disease, rapist, murderer, jihadi, and a handful of widows and orphans and three or four Christians from Syria.

When these people commit crimes as they most certainly have and will continue, this Administration blames YOU. It's YOUR fault all those people in that nightclub died.

Classic Hegelian Dialectic: Problem/Reaction/Solution

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 15, 2016, 02:44:44 PM
a_frickin_american
The thing to do in any story is to insist on a full accounting of basic facts. However, going out there and claiming (or implying) that a widely reported event did not occur simply feeds a rumor mill and erodes your own credibility.

Who, specifically, made this particular claim?

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 19, 2016, 10:45:45 PM
Who's Saying It Didn't Happened?

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 19, 2016, 10:47:20 PM
 ??? Who's Saying It Didn't Happened?

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 20, 2016, 10:32:44 AM
The Zionists.  O0

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
June 29, 2016, 10:12:52 PM
Well I would've thought this to be pretty self-evident. Joyce's announced upcoming guest, Wolfgang Halbig, made his name with his claim that Sandy Hook didn't happen. Joyce's language strongly implied same wrt Orlando, even though she didn't explictly state it. A more insidious disinformation meme could hardly be devised.

JOYCE -- DON'T DO IT
July 26, 2016, 11:22:03 AM
I heard Joyce again, implying the Nice, France truck attack was faked.
Joyce -- as your friend -- please don't go there, unless there are compelling positive reasons to do so.

Resist the disinformation mind virus that "nothing happens -- it's all faked"!
Widely reported events deserve a presumption of truth because if untrue, they'd be easily disproven. The entire world sends reporters, cameras, and microphones, to events such as this. I have been one of the reporters with the mike and the camera. Enlisting thousands of journalists from outlets large and small, the world over, into a conspiracy to totally fake an attack out of thin air, is not credible. It's far easier to do the attack -- they have refined the techniques and tools of terror for decades, or centuries! And they have unlimited funding. Why wouldn't they just do it?

Playing CSI from thousands of miles away with a few photos over the Internet is a bad idea.

What we should always do, of course, is carefully examine sources and demand openness and transparency from "authorities." We should examine every detail. We should rigorously build timelines of events and note discrepancies. We should question all aspects, and of we suspect an event or an aspect of an event was fabricated, we should make sure we have solid evidence for such a claim. That's all I'm saying.
Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
July 26, 2016, 12:35:00 PM
Question i want answered (and no one seems to ask) is why virtually ALL these alleged false flag events* seem to have so many "loose ends" or questionable elements that lead to conspiratorial conjecturing.   I mean, if they are truly being carried out by professional covert ops people, why is such a sloppy job done?  I'd think they would do a better job.

*e.g. JFK, OKC, 9/11, Sandy Hook, etc.

And I wouldn't be so quick to criticize Joyce - she does (and has always done) an incredible job!!
Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
July 26, 2016, 12:37:01 PM
SingleTax

Who, specifically, made this particular claim?


Joyce has implied it several times by questioning whether events really happened. She has brought on guests such as the "Government Rag" lady and Wolfgang Halbig, whose claim to fame is stating or implying that the Arizona and Sandy Hook shootings, respectively, never happened.
I'm just saying that when you go there, the bar should be really, really high. Otherwise, you basically look like an idiot.

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
July 26, 2016, 12:39:05 PM
I'm not saying reporters cannot be fooled -- obviously, they can. I'm just saying, a large-scale event, and its aftermath, isn't as easy to fake, and investigations as easy to cover up, as the "nothing really happened" people seem to think. 

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
August 02, 2016, 09:15:47 AM
sonofagun
Question i want answered (and no one seems to ask) is why virtually ALL these alleged false flag events* seem to have so many "loose ends" or questionable elements that lead to conspiratorial conjecturing.   I mean, if they are truly being carried out by professional covert ops people, why is such a sloppy job done?  I'd think they would do a better job.

*e.g. JFK, OKC, 9/11, Sandy Hook, etc.

Interestingly Joyce just posed this question to today's guest James Fetzer, however he didn't either understand it or chose to ignore the question in his response.   Part of his response, in fact, was to say that Sandy Hook had been extremely well planned starting 2 years in advance!

Re: PLEASE DON'T FEED THE "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN" meme
August 02, 2016, 12:59:33 PM
Fetzer sees elephants in clouds sometimes. Example: I haven't been able to substantiate his claim that Sandy Hook was closed and the Wayback Machine isn't proof. It seems like these FF events can go in an unpredictable direction whether or not a drill is involved.
