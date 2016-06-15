The thing to do in any story is to insist on a full accounting of basic facts. However, going out there and claiming (or implying) that a widely reported event did not occur simply feeds a rumor mill and erodes your own credibility.



Get the facts, inclhding the timeline, from as diverse an array of credible sources as possible.

As a cub reporter, I was trained that "on the scene is the best place to be" when a newsworthy event occurs. It's just as important to have already developed an array of sources at various levels throughout a city, and would therefore have some defense against disinfo. And it's important to have some one monitoring the radios and noting police, fire and EMS calls -- including times and other details -- as they occur, to build accurate and complete timelines. IOW, you need real news coverage such as newspapers and some broadcast outlets used to do. But immediately yelling "crisis actor" is not wise. Yes some of thrm may be, but you need to demonstrate that; and in any case, even use if actors doesn't by itself invalidate that a real mass murder occurred. There seems to be evidence that crisis actors were used on 9/11 to spread the govt line aout the Pentagon "plane," but the point is that people died. Don't needessly insult the victims and torpedo your own credibility without very strong evidence.