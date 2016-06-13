America is too afraid of castigation to say things like, "abolish the compulsory Babylonian government school system". We are too afraid to say what was said in Anno Domini (that's "year of our Lord") 1620, "In the Name of God Amen... Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith..." ~Mayflower Compact.



That's right folks. America was founded as a CHRISTIAN nation, not as a pluralistic gathering of deists who would "respect the culture" of every devilish, destructive belief system ever thought up by the Mind of Man.



We are ignorant to believe otherwise. Fortunately, ignorance is easier to cure than stupidity.



Furthermore, April 19th, 1775 is the REAL Declaration of Independence, where TYRANTS were kicked back by MEN (not Pajama Boy) who DEMANDED their birthright of self-defense.