By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"In many cases, no doubt, Americans do not want to be delivered from their sins (Matthew 1:21) they want to be delivered from God to remain in their sins and call it grace." Jeremiah 7:10
In Judges 6, God instructed Gideon to tear down his father's altars and idols that had been allowed to overtake the nation (Mark 7:13). Gideon obeyed the Lord despite the traditions, teachings, and obvious persecution that would befall him due to the standing up for the Lord.
In America, many altars and idols have risen that the Lord commands we should tear down (Judges 6:25). Unfortunately, many of these altars and idols are not only found in secular society, but have crept into the Church unaware, and have been unnoticed and embraced by many. So, let's take a look at these idols that are so warmly embraced, and what you are directly responsible for tearing down (Deuteronomy 4:6).
Preaching a lawless gospel fails to use the Ten Commandments to bring the knowledge of sin, which is the schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, in which is perfect, converting the soul (Romans 7:7; Galatians 3:24; Psalm 19:7).
This false gospel is built on man-made methods and says those who use the law are legalistic.
John Newton (writer of Amazing Grace), said, "Ignorance of the nature and design of the law is at the bottom of most religious mistakes."
An image in our minds of a tolerant God is a false god that tolerates sin and smiles on humanity as a friend. In fact, God hates sin, calls sinners enemies, and commands us to hate sin as well (James 4:4; Romans 5:10; Colossians 1:21; Psalm 97:10; 119:104; Amos 5:15).
How much does God hate sin? Look to the cross. Charles Spurgeon said, "The very least offense against God is so intolerable, that if Hellfire were put out, one sin could kindle it again."
Then, there is a presentation of a false grace (Galatians 5:13). This "grace" enables people to stay in their sins by allowing the person to lean on the crutch of imperfection, making the so-called road to Heaven wide when, in fact, this road leads to Hell. The true grace of God empowers you to walk the straight and narrow (Matthew 7:13-14; Romans 5:20; Romans 6).
The true grace of God pulls out the crutch so that you may lean on him who is able to make you perfect, and to perfect the things which concern you (Matthew 5:48; Titus 3:5; Psalm 138:
There is also a presentation of a false love. This love overlooks sin and has only a demonstrated lip service and not action. However, the love of God is confrontational, not in lip service, but in action (1 John 3:18). For example, there is a family having a barbecue on top of a burning building. As you walk by, instead of yelling to them how to get out of the building. You imply they are OK by putting on your Sunday smile and waving to them.
Again, Charles Spurgeon rightly said, "I am told Christians do not love each other. I am very sorry if that be true, but I rather doubt it. I suspect that those who do not love each other are not Christians."
False prophets, the god of prosperity and false peace (Micha 3:5), these supposed prophets through enticing words, praise and adore God and promised peace when there is no peace. In other words, God will give you a bigger house, a bigger car, and more money.
Listen to what the great reformer Martin Luther said, "Satan, the God of all dissension, stirring up daily new sects and last of all, which of all other I should have never foreseen or once suspected, he has raised up a sect such as teach that men should not be terrified by the law, but gently exhausted by the preaching of the grace of Christ."
Grace, in Webster's 1828 Dictionary, is defined as the power to restrain from sin, not to indulge in sin (Jeremiah 6:13-14; Ezekiel 13:10; 1Thessalonians 5:3).
The Church Militant
They preach that gain is godliness (1 Timothy 6:5), making merchandise of the people whose God is their belly and whose glory is in their shame. They mind earthly things, consuming things on their own lusts being covetous and making a show of righteousness. They are an abomination to God, and they are enemies of the cross of Jesus Christ; cursed children, whose end is destruction.
Those that come to their false god, are made more than the sons of hell than they were (Philippians 3:18-19; 1 Timothy 6:4-12; Ezekiel 34; Galatians 1:8-9; Luke 16:14-15; Matthew 6:1-6; 23:15).
However, the true prophets of God warn of the judgments to come, speaking the truth always, regardless of what people think of them (1Kings 22; Galatians 1:10; 1 Peter 4:12-14). The true prophets are hated by many and loved by few (John 7:7; 15:12).
Unlike the false prophets, they keep the weightier matters of law, judgment, mercy and faith for which they are usually despised and cast out of the Church. Jesus said, speaking of those that reject Him, "You Generation of Vipers, how can escape the damnation of hell?" (Matthew 23:33-35).
Again folks, beware of false gods.
The Prophet