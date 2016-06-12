« previous next »
Author Topic: Show Mixup...

Gene Steinberg

Show Mixup...
« on: June 12, 2016, 06:36:23 AM »
If you download the podcast version of the June 12, 2016 episode of The Paracast from GCN's site, you'll find that the final 10 minute, 40 second segment is from our other show, The Tech Night Owl LIVE.

We've posted the correct version at http://www.theparacast.com/podcast/now-playing-june-12-2016-col-john-b-alexander/ until it's fixed here.

Just in case you're wondering what happened.
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
