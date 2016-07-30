« previous next »
OK you're right. I'm wrong.

If Alex's guests were smart, they would simply stop talking altogether whenever he starts cutting them off in mid-sentence over and over again.

Only the public embarrassment of having to say "sorry, go ahead..." every ten to twenty seconds would finally make him realize how ridiculously rude and unprofessional he's being.

Jones prefers starting a sentence in the middle of his guests'!   His guests must know or be informed by Alex's staff ahead of time of his habit of doing this as AFAIK none have said something like:
 "Excuse me, but you've interrupted me several times during this interview!   Didn't your parents teach you it is impolite to interrupt someone?   Either stop doing so or this interview is over!"

I'd sure like to see that happen!  Alex needs to stop taking all these virility supplements and instead take some calmative ones!

You could play a (water) drinking game. For example, set a bar and take one drink for every word under that bar the guest is able to say before Jones interrupts. "Thank you for having me, A... "That's incredible! I was just going to say..." so that is less than six words because the guess didn't finish the sixth word. If the bar is eight words you have to take three drinks.  :o

Listening right now (1:50pm EST) and he's doing it consistently with his guest!   He just cannot allow a guest to complete a sentence!

I don't know why you guys don't get it through your heads that AJ has the same mental condition as DJT and Charlie Sheen, both his buddies.

Makes for a packed interview. Never a dull moment.

Makes for a packed interview.

To you it does. To others it makes for an extremely irritating interview, because some of us are actually interested in hearing what a guest has to say.

To each his own.

If allowed, most guests will trail off to a barely-audible nothingness. That's why a good interviewer will keep lighting the fire under the guest, keeping the stream of consciousness alive. Hannity and Jones are both good at keeping it going and packing in as much pertinent info as possible.

If allowed, most guests will trail off to a barely-audible nothingness.

Post all the lame-ass excuses you want. The point remains that it is not necessary to rudely and repeatedly interrupt a guest in mid-sentence when he's only 7 or 8 seconds into his answer in order to keep him from trailing off into "barely-audible nothingness."

I could post example after example after example of guests who were doing nothing of the sort and yet were still repeatedly interrupted (much to the annoyance of those of us who were actually interested in hearing what he had to say), and it wouldn't make a difference. You'd just keep on making excuses for Alex's OCID.

Like I said, to each his own. If you honestly think OCID makes for an "informative" interview, it doesn't get any better than Alex Jones.

Enjoy.
Give us a hint before we visit this undescribed site.

