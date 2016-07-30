If allowed, most guests will trail off to a barely-audible nothingness.

Post all the lame-ass excuses you want. The point remains that it is not necessary to rudely and repeatedly interrupt a guest in mid-sentence when he's onlyinto his answer in order to keep him from trailing off into "barely-audible nothingness."I could post example after example after example of guests who were doing nothing of the sort and yet were still repeatedly interrupted (much to the annoyance of those of us who were actually interested in hearing what he had to say), and it wouldn't make a difference. You'd just keep on making excuses for Alex's OCID.Like I said, to each his own. If you honestly think OCID makes for an "informative" interview, it doesn't get any better than Alex Jones.Enjoy.