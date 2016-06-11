« previous next »
Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID

Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
Have you ever found yourself saying: "Alex, I love you like a brother, but for the love of God, would you shut the f**k up and let your guest complete a f**king sentence?"

If so, then you may find the following of particular interest...

Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID

by Chad Lilly
icpchad.blogspot.com
August 2010

We are losing our ability to listen, therefore, we are losing our ability to understand.

I speak with people for a living. I'm not a telemarketer, I'm a publisher, and between the authors, the radio show hosts, upcoming guests, readers, customers, bookstores, distributors, printers, and personal friends and family ... there are days when I spend a total of 8 hours on the phone. What I am about to tell you comes from my direct experience in communicating with people in-depth, on a wide range of topics, over the period of many years.

I have observed a behavior in humanity that is rapidly on the rise around the world, and I call it: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder. (OCID) And this behavior will be the last straw in the decay of modern society.

(In writing this, I am in no way being sarcastic, this is deadly serious.)

When I first began to notice this behavior, I thought it was just me, as I admit that being interrupted happens to be a 'pet peeve' of mine. But as I began to notice the frequency at which this was occurring, I began to see this was much more than just something I find annoying ... it was actually rendering conversation void and destroying the very the point of communication: to transfer understanding. Because without OUR ability to listen, even the greatest of teachers are just wasting their breath, and the more talking we do, the less understanding is actually transfered.

Ever have someone ask you a question that requires a full paragraph of information for you to accurately explain, and before you can even finish your first sentence, they ask you two more questions? This is OCID.

Ever spoken with someone who constantly asks you to repeat what you just said, and as you begin repeating it for them, they respond before you can even finish repeating it. This is OCID.

Ever seen two people yelling at each other on TV? Both talking at the exact same time, talking over one another, and since neither will let the other talk ... you can't understand a single word either of them are saying? This is OCID.

I'd like to point out that I'm not referring to situations when two people are excited about a topic and during the course of conversation happen to talk over one another, or interrupt from time to time. I'm talking about a behavior that occurs obsessively, 9 out of 10 times ... with 9 out of 10 people, on a daily basis.

Those with OCID do not suffer from it, those around them do. I have close friends and family with this disease. I was even married to the Queen of OCID. (I think she actually holds the patent on it) But imagine for a moment how maddening it would be if someone were to punch you in the nose mid sentence? And when you say, "Hey, please don't punch me in the nose while I'm t-------" BAM, they did it again. This is how I feel around those with OCID, only it's much worse, because they are punching me in the mind, rather than in the nose. But let's side step the annoyance of it all and focus on the long term effects that OCID will have on humanity.

Remember that story about The Tower of Babel ... how God got pissed off at man's attempt to reach heaven via his own devices, and to thwart his efforts, confounded all human language and made it impossible for humans to {co}operate? Well, I think OCID is another step in the direction of human beings becoming completely unable to communicate with one another, even in the same language.

And I don't think this condition came from God. I think it's a behavior we've been taught by 30 second commercial spots that have dwindled our attention spans down to the degree where we can't even allow someone to finish their sentence, because, really ... most people just don't care to understand, they're merely waiting for their chance to say something next. This is OCID.

This is the making of perfect slaves. 

Once the audience has lost the ability to listen, it matters not what any speaker has to say. And this will be the long term effect of OCID on human beings.


Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2016, 10:58:57 AM »
So, I take it you listen to the show? Good. Someday we'll vanquish all those who dare talk over their guests! SPARTAAAAA!!!

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2016, 11:24:15 AM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on June 13, 2016, 10:58:57 AM
Someday we'll vanquish all those who dare talk over their guests!

Or perhaps someday we'll vanquish all those who dare express a less than flattering opinion about those who obsessively talk over their guests.
Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2016, 12:05:36 PM »
You need a humor makeover, sir.  O0

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #4 on: June 13, 2016, 02:39:09 PM »
You would have to write a whole new medical manual to describe Alex Jones personality disorders.  Some that come to mind are: Delusional, Narcissistic, Liar, Misguided, Greedy, Bigoted, Neurotic, Paranoid.  After all he is the guy that was supporting a sex and drug addict like Charlie Sheen who surrounded himself with porn stars and high end prostitutes on a daily basis while carrying HIV.  Jones loves to brag that he hung out with Sheen on several occasions.  I guess he didn't understand you are judged by the company you keep.

All this stuff about Muslims terrorizing Americans when so called Christian white men have terrorized different groups in America for centuries when it is not even their land.  Pillaging and plundering around the world with WMDs killing and destroying peoples lives and their countries.
Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2016, 10:06:51 AM »
Quote from: thetruthseeker on June 13, 2016, 02:39:09 PM
You would have to write a whole new medical manual to describe Alex Jones personality disorders.  Some that come to mind are: Delusional, Narcissistic, Liar, Misguided, Greedy, Bigoted.

You forgot to mention that he's also the anti-Christ.  ::)

Quote
After all he is the guy that was supporting a sex and drug addict like Charlie Sheen who surrounded himself with porn stars and high end prostitutes on a daily basis while carrying HIV.

Jesus himself hung out with prostitutes. Self-righteous much?

Quote
All this stuff about Muslims terrorizing Americans

Was Omar Mateen a Christian, or was he a Muslim?

Quote
when so called Christian white men have terrorizing different groups in America for centuries when it is not even their land.

Many "so called Christian white men" were part of the abolitionist movement of the 19th century, and many other such men were part of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.

But none of that matters, does it? If they're Christian, white and male, then they're guilty by definition, aren't they, genius?

Way to shamelessly, mindlessly and hypocritically wrap in the flag of "anti"-racism Martin Luther King's espoused principle of judging a man not by the color of his skin but by the content of his character.

And way to completely discredit yourself in the process.

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2016, 08:24:03 PM »
Typical Subversive methodology: Rob a bank and accuse the victims of robbing banks. The Corporate Fascist Popular Media Spin Machine plays along because they're part of the same Subversive hellbound group.

The centralized, free, compulsory, Babylonian government schools keep spitting out the Subversive Social Justice warriors, while the effeminate American pulpits spew "Christian psychology" in a pusillanimous attempt to rebuke a devil they embraced decades ago.

America is undergoing a Godless revolution quite unlike our War for Independence. I'm not sure we will retain what's left of our human rights much longer, especially while we're cutting each other's throats before the Cruel Messenger even gets ramped up for action.

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2016, 02:24:22 PM »
Unfortunately Alex's OCID has gotten so bad that I now find it impossible to listen to his show live without getting irritated to the point of turning it off and just skimming through the podcast later on.

And if my hunch is correct, there are many other long-time listeners who feel the same way.

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #8 on: June 30, 2016, 09:38:58 PM »
So who do you listen to instead of Jones? I tried listening to Mike Rivero but he constantly makes snot-nosed, bratty remarks about his Creator while blaming Jews for everything. I frankly don't know how his Methodist wife can put up with it; but Methodists aren't known for their strict stance on anything except capitulation.

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #9 on: July 01, 2016, 10:58:43 AM »

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #10 on: July 01, 2016, 12:20:59 PM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on June 30, 2016, 09:38:58 PM
So who do you listen to instead of Jones?

I still listen to him, just not live. As I said, I'll listen to the podcast so I can fast-forward past the commercial breaks, past the product plugs that last longer than the commercial breaks (usually twice as long), and past the parts of the show where he starts interrupting his guest so ridiculously often that it makes it impossible for his guest to answer a multi-part question that took several minutes to ask.

Quote
I tried listening to Mike Rivero but he constantly makes snot-nosed, bratty remarks about his Creator while blaming Jews for everything.

I listen to Rivero occasionally, but not every day.

I've listened to Webster Tarpley for many years, but now find even his show almost unbearable to listen to, because all he does now is demonize Trump while inexcusably giving Hillary a free pass on all her war crimes, lies and hypocrisy.

"You've got the floor!" means: "I'm going to interrupt you over and over again!"
« Reply #11 on: July 27, 2016, 06:36:50 PM »
Alex, it's your show, so if you want to rudely interrupt your guests in mid-sentence over and over and over again, fine. Enjoy yourself.

But would you please stop insulting the intelligence of your long-time listeners by telling your guests they "have the floor" when virtually everyone listening knows that that means they don't "have the floor"?

I can't be the only long-time listener who has found himself saying over a dozen times during a spirited interview:

"I thought you said he 'had the floor,' Alex!"

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #12 on: July 28, 2016, 11:17:20 AM »
"for the love of God, would you shut the f**k up and let your guest complete a f**king sentence?"
I say this all the time.  The sad thing is that I end up shutting the program off when he IS doing an interview and that's really when I want to be able to listen. 
I can't stand it and I RELISH when he has a guest host on, because its really the only time the show has some meat to it.  I appreciate what AJ has done/pioneered, but I think a lot of the reason I started to listen to the show has faded rapidly when he is hosting.  Although, I do like the breaking news info.  Just not when he presents it... 
I tune in to John B Wells' Caravan to Midnight. Well, subscribe and listen the next morning.  He does a great interview because when he asks questions he lets his guest answer.  And no endless product plugs.
www.caravantomidnight.com

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #13 on: July 28, 2016, 09:10:45 PM »
It keeps the conversation rolling; especially if a guest has a tendency to ramble with their answers. Too much detail causes narcolepsy. I'm tellin' ya folks, the properly-placed interruption IS a hallmark of a great radio broadcaster. I will admit Jones' interruptions are sometimes poorly placed and that is certainly frustrating. Peace, love, and TRUMP.

Re: Obsessive Compulsive Interruption Disorder: OCID
« Reply #14 on: July 29, 2016, 09:28:49 PM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on July 28, 2016, 09:10:45 PM
It keeps the conversation rolling;

Nonsense. When Paul Joseph Watson hosts the show, he doesn't interrupt his guest anywhere near as much as Alex does, yet the conversation rolls along just fine.

Quote
especially if a guest has a tendency to ramble with their answers.

If you're only 20 seconds into an answer to a question that took ten times that long to preface before finally asking it, that hardly qualifies as "rambling."

Quote
Too much detail causes narcolepsy.

Too many mid-sentence interruptions prevent listeners from understanding what the guest is trying to say.

Quote
I'm tellin' ya folks, the properly-placed interruption IS a hallmark of a great radio broadcaster.

Wrong again. It's a textbook illustration of how NOT to conduct a radio interview.

In addition to Paul Joseph Watson, Bonnie Faulkner illustrates as well as any other the professional way to conduct such an interview:

https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=228031
