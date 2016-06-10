On this week’s all-star episode, we focus almost entirely on Apple’s WWDC, coming the week of June 13. The most significant predictions will be highlighted, including the possibility that the Mac operating system will be renamed “macOS” to conform to the style of the other operating systems, such as iOS. You’ll also hear about the possibilities that a souped-up version of Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, will be launched along with its initial appearance on the Mac. What about updates for iOS, watch OS and tvOS? Is there room for Apple to introduce new hardware at what is usually a software-related event for developers. Note: We fully expect that some of this material may be outdated after the WWDC keynote, but it’ll be a fascinating episode regardless due to all the fascinating background information.



Our guests include columnist Jonny Evans, Computerworld’s “Apple Holic,” and Sean Aune, director of operations for TechnoBuffalo, an online blog and gadget review site. Jonny will also discuss the sudden departure of Tony Fadell, the “father” of the iPod and CEO of Google’s Nest division, which builds intelligent thermostats and smoke detectors. Gene will express his skepticism about “Internet of Things” gear.