Gene and Chris present a return visit from Col. John Alexander. As a cutting-edge theorist on UFOs and paranormal phenomena in general, his views stretch the boundaries of Research.” His 2011 book, “UFOs: Myths, Conspiracies and Realities” featured a foreword from Dr. Jacques Vallee and a commentary from the late Tom Clancy. What a juxtaposition, and you’ll learn something about Clancy and his attitude towards UFOs. In addition to theorizing about our paranormal universe, “for the past six decades Dr. Alexander has been directly or indirectly involved in national security affairs. He wrote the seminal articles on non-lethal weapons and has authored studies on a wide variety of complex issues.” All in all, expect a wide-ranging discussion of the most important issues of the day.