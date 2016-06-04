On this week’s all-star episode, columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” joins Gene to engage in speculation about the possible new product announcements at Apple’s WWDC. In talking about possible enhancements to Siri, Kirk will explain why it hasn’t been terribly successful for him. We’ll also cover the possible future of the Mac Pro, which hasn’t been updated since 2013, whether Apple should extend the iPhone product cycle because it’s harder to find compelling new features, and the possible appearance of Touch ID on Macs. Kirk will also talk about his new podcast, “The Next Track,” which recently debuted.



You’ll also hear an experimental segment featuring Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. After briefly discussing the prospects at the WWDC, we’ll go into pop culture mode, with the emphasis on DC Comics super hero shows on TV. Ahead of this segment, Gene binged on the 1990’s version of “The Flash,” which starred John Wesley Shipp as the “scarlet speedster.” That show will be compared to The CW version, starring Grant Gustin. The discussion will move on to “Arrow,” and its resemblance to Batman, the Batman prequel, “Gotham,” and “Supergirl,” which moves to The CW for its second season after debuting on CBS. And does the line of demarcation between DC Comics movies and TV, which causes all sorts of confusion, make any sense?