One of our favorite guests, Walter Bosley, returns for to discuss the historical record of breakaway civilizations and possible interactions with visitors from space over two thousand years ago. The focus will center on his latest book, “ORIGIN: The Nineteenth Century Emergence of the 20th Century Breakaway Civilizations.” He’ll also examine the possibility that the crashed airship at Roswell, NM may have been sent by the hidden civilization that coexists with ours. And how do all those legends of hidden races dovetail with the legends of deros and teros from Richard Shaver? Walter is a blogger, former AFOSI agent and a former FBI counterintelligence specialist.