« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Due Process  (Read 3426 times)

KrisAnne Hall

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +5/-0
Due Process
« on: November 02, 2014, 02:14:05 PM »
QUESTION:  When is the court allowed to deny you Due Process?  What part of the 5th or 6th Amendments are discretionary for the court?


Eddie Maxwell

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +4/-0
Re: Due Process
« Reply #1 on: November 10, 2014, 12:13:19 PM »
During contempt of court incidents? 

Not saying it's justified, but that seems like a good example of when due process is "allowed" to be denied.
« Last Edit: November 10, 2014, 12:18:44 PM by Eddie Maxwell »

Ralyn

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +3/-0
Re: Due Process
« Reply #2 on: January 19, 2015, 04:04:35 PM »
the only exception I'm seeing is in military cases during time of war or public danger - which looks to me like only applies to military or those in service the way it's worded.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast