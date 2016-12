He claims that the U.S. has never supported fascism.



How about:



Franco in Spain.

Salazar in Portugal.

Pinochet in Chile.

The Greek colonels.

Rios Mont in Guatemala.

Suharto in Indonesia.

Marcos in Philippines.

Somoza in Nicaragua.

Videla in Argentina.

Banzer in Bolivia.

Stroessner in Paraguay.



... and now Trump and Hillary in the U.S.



As Malcom X once said "the chickens always come back to roost".