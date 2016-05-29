He’s back. The dean of UFO researchers, Stanton T. Friedman, returns to The Paracast to discuss the full range of UFO-related issues, including the latest on Roswell, recent sightings, abductions and more. He’ll be asked how the key Roswell evidence has stood the test of time, whether there’s a compelling case for the Aztec UFO crash, and if the best UFO cases occurred decades ago, that more recent sightings may not as compelling in terms of evidence. Friedman is one of the key researchers into the Roswell crash and other events over the years, and has posited a strong case that the phenomenon is the result of extraterrestrials visiting Earth.