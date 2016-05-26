By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
I understand that new neck wear is being prepared for Obama in light of his administration's actions on May 13th of this year. It is not a fancy silk neck tie, no nor is it an expensive gold chain, it is, well... Let's let Jesus describe it. Turn to Matthew 18:6. Many people speculate about what Jesus would do, or what He would say, but in Obama's case no speculation is necessary. We have in Jesus' own words what He did say and continues to say, and it should cause the hair to stand on end.
"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."
A Message from Jesus to Obama - Matthew 18:6
That word translated offend is the Greek word, "skandalizō" and it connotes, "to entrap, to put a stumbling block or impediment in the way, upon which another may trip and fall, to entice to sin, to cause a person to begin to distrust and desert one whom he ought to trust and obey to cause to fall away."
And surely the perverts in the bathroom who are given license to sin by this edict will entrap, put a stumbling block, entice to sin and cause children to distrust and desert those whom they ought to obey (namely the Almighty God whose Law is the Bible). Without a doubt it will cause children to fall away. So those who have issued this edict are themselves guilty of placing this stumbling block in the path of every child in America who currently attends the government run schools. Nothing could be more obvious than that Obama and all the officials at the Department of Education, and all those at the Department of Justice will also have this new neck wear as they are all guilty of this great crime against the children of these united States. Would to God that all parents of children would pull them immediately from the government run schools and homeschool themselves or place them in good Christian schools. It would be better for their children never again to set foot in these institutions now committed to their moral destruction.
The hypocrite Obama's two daughters attend private schools that will not be affected by this perverse proclamation.
The Obama Justice and Education departments have declared that all public schools be required to institute gender-neutral bathrooms where boys can freely enter girls' bathrooms and vice versa. Failure to comply threatens federal funding. But putting boys in girls' bathrooms is NOT where the proclamation stops.
Writing for National Review, David French reports, "The Department of Justice and the Department of Education have declared that they now 'interpret' federal law to not only support the fantastical notion that boys can become girls but also to impose new legal requirements that impact every aspect of school life. The administration's letter sweeps far beyond bathrooms--imposing a new speech code on school employees and even students, opening girls' showers to boys, requiring schools to allow boys to sleep in girls' rooms on overnight field trips, requiring boys to room with girls even in single-sex dorms, and putting boys on girls' sports teams."
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called the order "blackmail" and also said, "This will be the end of public education. People will pull their kids out, homeschooling will explode, private schools will increase."
Will American parents passively allow their children to be subjected to this grotesque and overt attempt to destroy their children's moral conscience?
My friend Pastor Chuck Baldwin said this week, "If this order is allowed to be fully implemented, this nation is toast. In the entire history of the world, no nation has ever survived once it has given itself--and especially its children--over to universal moral corruption. Ever. And giving our children over to moral corruption is exactly what Obama's proclamation does."
And Jesus says, "But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."
Learn more about your Constitution with Pastor David Whitney and the "Institute on the Constitution" and receive your free gift
.