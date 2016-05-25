« previous next »
The Paracast, May 22

The Paracast, May 22
By: Gene Steinberg, The Paracast 


Gene and Chris present a forthright discussion with Kevin D. Randle, a long-time UFO investigator who has taken a no-nonsense approach to investigating the mystery. You can always depend on Kevin to thoroughly investigate a report or a claim to find the facts. The discussion will include the latest on the various mysteries he's probed over the years, with a special emphasis on the Roswell crash. How does this classic case stand up after a thorough probe of the existing evidence, which is being examined as a cold case? You'll be surprised at his findings. Kevin is a retired lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and in Iraq as a battalion intelligence officer. He began writing for UFO magazines and eventually moved onto books.

UFOs - Demonic Deception?
UFOs - Demonic Deception?

Crop Circles, UFOs & Animal Mutilations... ???
The Bible specifically warns us that, in the last days, demonic deceptions will increase.
We should remind ourselves that the essence of a successful deception is that something appears to be what it is not; or conversely, that something is not what it appears to be. We believe that UFOs and the phenomenon known as “crop circles” fall into this category.
http://www.rense.com/general32/expose.htm

UFOs and the Existence of Supernatural Demonic Forces  >:D
http://www.godandscience.org/doctrine/ufo_existence_of_demons.html

UFOs and Extraterrrestrial Aliens / https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyIRMnnlyNZPX7PAptI3G_WZiy7iljsA9

Re: The Paracast, May 22
