By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"What a good fortune for governments that the people never think." -Adolph Hitler
A letter that is circulating through the Tea Party movement has recently come to my attention and though it is well intended, it is very dangerous when it comes to that in which it is premised upon (Romans 7:21).
Here is the letter:
Obama is against Trump... Check
The Media are against Trump... Check
The establishment Democrats are against Trump... Check
The establishment Republicans are against Trump... Check
The Pope is against Trump... Check
The UN is against Trump... Check
The EU is against Trump... Check
China is against Trump... Check
Mexico is against Trump... Check
Soros is against Trump... Check
Black Lives Matter is against Trump... Check
Move On is against Trump... Check
Koch Brothers are against Trump... Check
Bushes are against Trump ... Check
Planned Parenthood is against Trump.....Check
Hillary & Sanders are both against Trump ... Check
Illegal aliens are against Trump ... Check
Islam is against Trump ... Check
Kasich & Cruz are against Trump ... Check
Hateful, racist, violent Liberals are against Trump.. Check
NOW THAT BEING SAID...
It seems to me, Trump MUST BE the Best Qualified Candidate we could ever have.
If you have so many political insiders and
left wing NUT CASES all SCARED TO DEATH,
that they all speak out against him at the same time!!
Most of all, it will be the People's Choice...
Apparently the Tea Partiers have failed to understand that if they were doing the right thing that there would not be a left to speak of.
PLUS
He's not a Lifetime Politician...Check
He's not a Lawyer.....Check
He's not doing it for the money...Check
He's a Natural Born American Citizen born in the USA from American parents
Bonus points!
Whoopi says she will leave the country...
Rosie says she will leave the country....
Sharpton says he will leave the country...
Gov. Brown says California will build a wall...
Cher says she will leave the country...
Cyrus says she will leave the country...
The Constitution and the Bill of Rights will prevail....
Hillary will go to jail.....
The budget will be balanced in 8 years....
Americans will have first choice at jobs.....
You will not be able to marry your pet....
You will be able to keep your gun(s) if you qualify... (Not a criminal, etc.)
Only Live Human American Registered Citizens can vote....
You can have and keep your own Doctor.....
You can say what you want without being called a racist....
He will make AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Come to think of it, we have no place to go, but UP (End letter)
We know that Donald Trump has said that his favorite book is the Bible. Like many politicians, they resort to when making reference to the Bible only to appease the people (Matthew 24:5). However, what he advocates through action, or even inaction, seems to ally itself with those that claim that they hate him. In other words, judge those in opposition by their fruit!
Though the Tea Party may be well intended, it shows clearly their lack of biblical and Constitutional literacy and common (Matthew 18:3; 2 Corinthians 4:4).
Andrew Jackson said, that "the Bible is the rock upon which our REPUBLIC rests" (Exodus 18:21).
Let's see how you do now when taking a short test.
It's time to elect a new world leader and your vote counts. Here are the facts and characteristics of the three leading candidates.
Candidate A: Associates with crooked politicians and consults with astrologists. He has 2 mistresses; chain smokes, and drinks 8 to 10 margaritas a day.
Candidate B: He was kicked out of office twice, sleeps until noon, used opium in college, and drinks a quart of whiskey every evening,
Candidate C: He is a decorated war hero. He is a vegetarian. He doesn't smoke, drinks an occasional beer and has not had any extramarital affairs.
Now, after pondering these three candidates which one do you choose? Candidate A: is Franklin D. Roosevelt. Candidate B: Is Winston Churchill. Candidate C: If you picked candidate C, as I did, you picked none other than Adolph Hitler.
Be not deceived. It is Satan that disguises himself as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14).