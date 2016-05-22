Gene and Chris present a forthright discussion with Kevin D. Randle, a long-time UFO investigator who has taken a no-nonsense approach to investigating the mystery. You can always depend on Kevin to thoroughly investigate a report or a claim to find the facts. The discussion will include the latest on the various mysteries he’s probed over the years, with a special emphasis on the Roswell crash. How does this classic case stand up after a thorough probe of the existing evidence, which is being examined as a cold case? You’ll be surprised at his findings. Kevin is a retired lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and in Iraq as a battalion intelligence officer. He began writing for UFO magazines and eventually moved onto books.