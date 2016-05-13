On this week’s all-star episode, we present publisher/editor Adam Engst, of TidBITS and Take Control Books, takes control of a variety of topics. He talks about the confusing array of chatting apps, including WhatsApp, and it’s peculiar set up process on a Mac and PC, the use case for different Apple notebook computers, such as the MacBook and MacBook Pro, and what Apple might improve to boost sales. The discussion turns to the state of iPad keyboards, and whether Apple should produce one that’s closer in design to a more traditional Mac keyboard.



You’ll also hear from columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for USA Today, Yahoo Tech and Wirecutter. The discussion begins with Gene’s concerns about unexpected changes in Skype’s option to automatically adjust microphone levels, where the feature was turned on after being switched off. Rob will talk about the controversy over Facebook’s priorities in posting the “Trending” news list, and he will give some projections about what might come from the forthcoming Google I/O conference, where the next version of Android will be launched. And what about Apple’s lagging Mac sales? What can they improve to boost sales, or is that even possible?