Gene and Chris present Preston Dennett, author of “Not From Here” and other books on UFOs and paranormal subjects. In his latest work, he presents ten articles on different aspects of the UFO mystery. According to his bio: “Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 17 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal.” And don’t miss a spirited debate involving Chris and Preston and also Gene.