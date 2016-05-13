Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
The Nutrimedical Report
»
DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
Poll
WHO REMEMBERS THERE WERE SEVERAL POSTS ABOUT CAPTIN CUT-OFF
YES, & I POSTED A COMMENT
YES, I REMEMBER
NO
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER? (Read 1931 times)
MISTER
Newbie
Posts: 8
Karma: +6/-13
DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
on:
May 13, 2016, 12:19:17 PM »
CAPTIN CUT-OFF IS A TOOL
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2016, 08:16:50 PM »
I remember being in a better mood before seeing your petty gripes. I bet they call you "sunshine" because you brighten the room when you leave it.
fs773
Newbie
Posts: 25
Karma: +5/-15
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #2 on:
May 23, 2016, 04:00:08 PM »
Other people control your mood do they? How? with a magic wand?
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #3 on:
May 24, 2016, 02:39:26 PM »
I am soooo sorry! I have this awful habit of making people say stupid things.
MISTER
Newbie
Posts: 8
Karma: +6/-13
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #4 on:
May 27, 2016, 04:36:31 PM »
BraveNewWhatever, ur back must truly hurt from always carrying CAPTAIN CUT-OFFS water.
I hope at-least the pay is good.
stay blessed though
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #5 on:
May 27, 2016, 07:42:59 PM »
You wouldn't believe it if I told you...
GCNLive Community
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
«
Reply #5 on:
May 27, 2016, 07:42:59 PM »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
The Nutrimedical Report
»
DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip