Poll

WHO REMEMBERS THERE WERE SEVERAL POSTS ABOUT CAPTIN CUT-OFF

YES, & I POSTED A COMMENT
YES, I REMEMBER
NO
Author Topic: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?  (Read 1928 times)

MISTER

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • Karma: +6/-13
DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« on: May 13, 2016, 12:19:17 PM »
CAPTIN CUT-OFF IS A TOOL


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2016, 08:16:50 PM »
I remember being in a better mood before seeing your petty gripes. I bet they call you "sunshine" because you brighten the room when you leave it.  :))

fs773

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
  • Karma: +5/-15
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #2 on: May 23, 2016, 04:00:08 PM »
Other people control your mood do they? How? with a magic wand?

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #3 on: May 24, 2016, 02:39:26 PM »
I am soooo sorry! I have this awful habit of making people say stupid things.

MISTER

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • Karma: +6/-13
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #4 on: May 27, 2016, 04:36:31 PM »
BraveNewWhatever, ur back must truly hurt from always carrying CAPTAIN CUT-OFFS water.
I hope at-least the pay is good.
stay blessed though  :-*

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #5 on: May 27, 2016, 07:42:59 PM »
You wouldn't believe it if I told you...

GCNLive Community

Re: DO ANY OF YOU REMEMBER?
« Reply #5 on: May 27, 2016, 07:42:59 PM »
