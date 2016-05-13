« previous next »
Author Topic: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...  (Read 1726 times)

ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
« on: May 13, 2016, 11:43:11 AM »
in the 1st 1/2hr on the may13, 2016 show A.J. states something to the effect of "im not bragging, but im meaner, stronger & more intelligent than almost everyone i've ever met."
AJ UR A CONCEDED JACKA$$, THAT IS BRAGGING NUMBSKULL
Re: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2016, 05:07:37 PM »
+Mister don't forget it's Friday the 13th and that's when people are most deluded, incomes Alex Jones.  I don't think even he believes most of the things he says.  Snow jobs is his mantra.  He reminds me of a Jim Baker type.

Re: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
« Reply #2 on: May 20, 2016, 02:08:53 PM »
FogHorn Leghorn ?
