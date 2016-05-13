Please
ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
Topic: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you... (Read 1724 times)
MISTER
Newbie
Posts: 8
Karma: +6/-13
ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
«
on:
May 13, 2016, 11:43:11 AM
in the 1st 1/2hr on the may13, 2016 show A.J. states something to the effect of "im not bragging, but im meaner, stronger & more intelligent than almost everyone i've ever met."
AJ UR A CONCEDED JACKA$$, THAT IS BRAGGING NUMBSKULL
«
Last Edit: May 13, 2016, 11:48:50 AM by MISTER
»
thetruthseeker
Newbie
Posts: 24
Karma: +5/-40
Re: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2016, 05:07:37 PM
+Mister don't forget it's Friday the 13th and that's when people are most deluded, incomes Alex Jones. I don't think even he believes most of the things he says. Snow jobs is his mantra. He reminds me of a Jim Baker type.
Ken
Newbie
Posts: 2
Karma: +0/-0
Re: ALEX, I have a point of contention for you...
«
Reply #2 on:
May 20, 2016, 02:08:53 PM
FogHorn Leghorn ?
