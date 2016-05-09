Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
What Really Happened
»
CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED (Read 4125 times)
XIXIO
Newbie
Posts: 22
Karma: +1/-14
CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
on:
May 09, 2016, 06:44:43 PM »
I guess I'm going to have to listen to reruns of
What Really Happened
on GCNlive because I listen thru
Tor browse
r
which
DOESN'T ALLOW THE PLUG INS
that
bambuser.com
and
republicbroadcasting.org
want us to install
which can pose a security breaches on our PCs
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #1 on:
May 09, 2016, 07:28:16 PM »
To which plug-ins are you referring? You mean Flash? GCN uses it.
StrawBerryTart
Newbie
Posts: 20
Karma: +9/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #2 on:
May 10, 2016, 10:27:57 AM »
Why not listen live to MR on RBN?
Stan
Newbie
Posts: 10
Karma: +2/-0
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #3 on:
May 12, 2016, 07:15:28 AM »
I remember there were podcasts last time he was on RBN so hopefully they get around to that some time in the future. Streaming is a lot less convenient so I'd only bother if I depleted all my other iTunes podcasts, which is extremely unlikely.
XIXIO
Newbie
Posts: 22
Karma: +1/-14
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #4 on:
May 12, 2016, 05:24:17 PM »
All I know is that all others ask for a plug-in when using tor browser
except
GCN
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #5 on:
May 12, 2016, 06:35:40 PM »
republicbroadcasting DOT org/contact/
or call them at 800-724-2719 Central time.
GCNLive Community
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
«
Reply #5 on:
May 12, 2016, 06:35:40 PM »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Ye Olde Archives
»
What Really Happened
»
CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip