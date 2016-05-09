« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED  (Read 4125 times)

XIXIO

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
  • Karma: +1/-14
CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« on: May 09, 2016, 06:44:43 PM »
 :-X
I guess I'm going to have to  listen to reruns of What Really Happened on GCNlive because I listen thru Tor browser which DOESN'T ALLOW THE PLUG INS that bambuser.com  and republicbroadcasting.org want us to install which can pose a security breaches on our PCs


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #1 on: May 09, 2016, 07:28:16 PM »
To which plug-ins are you referring? You mean Flash? GCN uses it.

StrawBerryTart

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
  • Karma: +9/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #2 on: May 10, 2016, 10:27:57 AM »
Why not listen live to MR on RBN?

Stan

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #3 on: May 12, 2016, 07:15:28 AM »
I remember there were podcasts last time he was on RBN so hopefully they get around to that some time in the future. Streaming is a lot less convenient so I'd only bother if I depleted all my other iTunes podcasts, which is extremely unlikely.

XIXIO

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
  • Karma: +1/-14
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #4 on: May 12, 2016, 05:24:17 PM »
 :o

All I know is that all others ask for a plug-in when using tor browser except GCN

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #5 on: May 12, 2016, 06:35:40 PM »
republicbroadcasting DOT org/contact/
or call them at 800-724-2719 Central time.

GCNLive Community

Re: CAN'T LISTEN 2 WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
« Reply #5 on: May 12, 2016, 06:35:40 PM »
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast