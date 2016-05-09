By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Shouldest thou help the ungodly, and love them that hate The Lord? Therefore is wrath upon thee from before The Lord." 2 Chronicles 19:2
This week I had an individual who is caught up in the political dog and pony show ask me if I support Donald Trump or was I a Ted Cruz supporter. I replied with "I am a Christocrat (Acts 4:12), and I'm for the Bible and the enumerated laws found in our constitutional Republic" (Article 4 sections 4 The United States Constitution). I also told this person that I would be the first stand with the righteous in a representative position, as would I be the first to condemn a wicked act concerning a representative regardless of what branch of government or capacity that they serve in.
She replied with "by not answering my question that I must be a Donald Trump supporter."
"I don't personally care what you think," I told her. "But do not put words into my mouth."
So, this brave gossip (1 Timothy 5:15) decided to take a picture off of my site and post it and wrote, "Sad to say we have another conservative that is in favor of Donald Trump." Her site was filled with Ted Cruz propaganda.
I gave her some good advice and about 15 seconds later she pulled the post. These are the kinds of games that adults play.
Apparently, this individual did not know that every state preamble in the United States, as well as the oaths taken by those who serve "We the people" start out acknowledging God. Maybe she could have identified who the standard is that should be followed (John 14:6).
"I do profess faith in God the Father, and in Jesus Christ His only Son, and in the Holy Ghost, blessed forever more..." -Delaware's original Constitutional requirements for men in office.
"I do believe in God, the Creator and Governor of the Universe, the rewarder of the good and the punisher of the wicked..." -Pennsylvania's original Constitutional requirements
Massachusetts had similar requirements.
"No person who shall deny the being of God, or the truth of the {Christian} religion, or the divine authority whither of the old or New Testaments, or who shall hold religious principles incompatible with the freedom and safety of the state, shall be capable of holding any office, or place of trust or profit in the civil department, within this state." -North Carolina's original Constitutional requirements.
It has been said that if Ronald Regan was in one room, and Jesus was in another, that Jesus would be left standing alone while the conservatives flocked to Ronald. We can see this to be the case today, for the season of exposure is upon America (Luke 12:2).
"Take heed, beware of the leaven (hypocrisies) of the Pharisee's, and of the leaven of Herod." Mark 8:15
Now I can understand more and more as to who was crying out with the religious hypocrites, "Away with him, away with him, crucify him. ...We have no king but king (Ronnie) Caesar" (John 19:15).
Concerning the candidates that have been offered as legitimate to the American people, Charles H. Spurgeon said, "Of the two evils, choose neither."
"Christians must turn from the endless cycle of voting for the lesser of evils and expecting an unrighteous act to produce a righteous result," he added. "From a communist to a cultist, choosing the lesser of evils is still evil, and never should we do evil that good may come."
Today, the media has Americans asking the wrong people the wrong questions. Therefore, no one needs to give the right answer, because they have you asking the wrong question.
Americans are still trying to figure out why they are in the ditch when it comes to moving forward to keep this country free from tyranny. You have the corrupt leading the corrupt , both in the Church and in the government (Jeremiah 5:31).
Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch. Matthew 15:14
Benjamin Franklin hit the nail on the head when he stated "It is in the religion of ignorance that tyranny begins."
Americans are incrementally being sold back into slavery (John 8:34; Romans 6:20) through the religion of ignorance, mainly being perpetrated in the Church's pulpits.
Thus saith The Lord; Cursed is the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart turneth from The Lord -Jeremiah 17:5
Americans are caught up with the political games of the day because they actually believe that the candidates are legitimate. It is time to pick the representatives that look and act like real Christians (1 Corinthians 11:1).
"Finally, ye Freemen, all of every class whose high prerogative it is, to raise up, or pull down, to invest with office and authority, or to withhold them, and in whose power it is to save or destroy your country, consider well the important trust and distinguishing privileges which God and nature have put into your hands. To God and posterity you are accountable for them. See that you preserve them inviolate and transmit them to posterity unimpaired. Let not your children have reason to curse you for giving up those rights, and prostrating those institutions which our fathers delivered to you as a sacred palladium, and which by the blessing of God have been peculiarly beneficial to the order, peace and prosperity of this State, amid all the vicissitudes and convulsions of other states and kingdoms round. And that this happy state of things may continue, look well to the characters and qualifications of those you elect and raise to office and places of trust." -Reverend Matthias Burnet