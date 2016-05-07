« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tell it big tell it often  (Read 1678 times)

fs773

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
  • Karma: +5/-15
Tell it big tell it often
« on: May 07, 2016, 01:14:04 PM »
Ol Webster is taking a page out of Joseph Goebels playbook
on the "Trump cant win" broken record thing.
Seems everyone hates Trump in Websters world but:
 delusion= Beliefs based on no facts or reasonable suspicion
Webster you are now delusional.


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Tell it big tell it often
« Reply #1 on: May 09, 2016, 10:16:24 AM »
Trump is so widely despised, tens of thousands of people go to his sold-out rallies, some of them waiting in line for several hours. RSBN (Right Side Broadcasting Network) sees tens of thousands tuning in to live coverage of his rallies on YouTube; 65,000 in one case. 65k. That's how unpopular DeeJay Trump is. The Convict is lucky to get a few hundred.

Trump is uniting folks all across the political and sociological spectrum. You agree with him on some things and others you don't but either way, you know he's real and you know he can beat a lying thief ruling-class criminal.

TRUMP 2016
« Last Edit: May 09, 2016, 10:17:19 AM by BraveNewWhirled »

SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
Re: Tell it big tell it often
« Reply #2 on: May 28, 2016, 07:54:05 PM »
Eight years ago, during the 2008 presidential campaign, Webster Tarpley (to his credit) was telling anyone who would listen about what a flaming "fascist" Obama was.

Hillary is every bit as much of a pro-war/pro-police state/pro-Wall Street fascist as Obama is, yet Tarpley continues to imply over and over again (without actually saying it) that a vote for Hillary is some how not a vote for fascism.

If Tarpley keeps on demonizing Trump while treating Hillary (comparatively) with kid gloves, then whether he realizes it or not, he'll unwittingly convince a large percentage of his listeners and readers that he himself is one of the "left gatekeepers" from whom he proclaims to be so different.

thetruthseeker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 24
  • Karma: +5/-40
Re: Tell it big tell it often
« Reply #3 on: May 29, 2016, 10:15:03 AM »
I don't get where you are coming from.  Tarpley has always said that Hillary is a war monger.  He seems to be about fairness and justice for all.  What is wrong with that?  Donald Trump needs to be slammed at every turn because he is a false prophet.  He's all about himself and the camera.  Tarpley says hold your nose and vote for Sanders.  Some Sanders  extreme social issues I don't agree with, but it is a quagmire when there are no suitable candidates running for president.

Stan

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: Tell it big tell it often
« Reply #4 on: June 01, 2016, 01:26:11 AM »
It's one thing for Tarpley to back Sanders over Trump but he sounds hysterical in doing so. Plus, in reality he's really backing the Democrats at all costs. He knows Bernie doesn't stand a chance so he spends 99% of the time attacking Trump rather than Hillary.

Wait till the DNC nomination in July anyway. I expect Tarpley will ask his listeners to actively campaign for Hillary, just as he eventually did with Obama all those years back. Maybe he can even get Bill Kristol on the show since the mad neocon #NeverTrump'ers at least seem to agree that Hillary's foreign policy will be more in line with their thinking, given that she's a 100% confirmed warmonger by her very actions.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast