Eight years ago, during the 2008 presidential campaign, Webster Tarpley (to his credit) was telling anyone who would listen about what a flaming "fascist" Obama was.



Hillary is every bit as much of a pro-war/pro-police state/pro-Wall Street fascist as Obama is, yet Tarpley continues to imply over and over again (without actually saying it) that a vote for Hillary is some how not a vote for fascism.



If Tarpley keeps on demonizing Trump while treating Hillary (comparatively) with kid gloves, then whether he realizes it or not, he'll unwittingly convince a large percentage of his listeners and readers that he himself is one of the "left gatekeepers" from whom he proclaims to be so different.