On this week’s all-star episode, blogger and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” talks about Apple’s peculiar standards for mentioning their products. So it’s never “the iPhone,” but “iPhone,” which is, to them, a proper name. The discussion moves to Apple’s product refreshes, and whether they are just too tame to convince people to upgrade. With the iPhone SE selling for $50 less than its predecessor, the iPhone 5s, is Apple considering setting lower prices for other iPhones too when new models arrive this fall?



You’ll also hear from commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who talks at length about Apple’s financials, and how Wall Street sets expectations (correct or otherwise) for a company. The discussion moves to rumors of major fixes to Apple Music, and ongoing speculation about whether Apple will actually build a car. Bryan will explain why he feels it would be wrong for Apple to buy an existing car company, such as Tesla, because Apple never buys “income” in making acquisitions. There will also be a brief discussion about Apple’s plans to introduce paid search in the App Store.