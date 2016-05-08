Gene and guest co-host Greg Bishop, host of “Radio Misterioso,” present Erica Lukes, a UFO researcher who has been passionate about UFOs, abductions and the paranormal for her entire life. After a series of personal UFO sightings in 2013, Erica felt compelled to find out what was taking place in Utah. She took a more active role and joined MUFON, becoming a MUFON Field Investigator and then State Director for MUFON in Utah. Erica worked as an Associate Producer for the MUFON Communications team and was also part of the MUFON Experiencer Research Team. She is currently head of the Utah UFO Research Project, an organization dedicated to scientifically researching UAP.