Dr Sebastian Gorka - The Front Line Now Is When You Leave Your House In The Morning. Dr. Gorka, is an internationally recognized authority on issues of national security, irregular warfare, & terrorism. He is author of the best-selling book Defeating Jihad.



Sarah Westwood - The Expendables: Why Trump left Giuliani, Gingrich and Christie outside his Cabinet. Sarah is a Watchdog Reporter for the Washington Examiner.



Steve "The Movie Guy" Evans - Live from the movie capital of the world, Hollywood, CA, The Movie Guy reports the latest big winners at the box office .



Russ Jones - Trump Optimism: American's Are 'Hopeful Again. Jones is a 25-year award-winning journalist, correspondent, media analyst, and media consultant.



Tom Borelli - Obama shock: Another $6 billion in 'midnight regulations.' Borelli is a climate change/energy expert, and a Contributor with Conservative Review who can be seen regularly on Fox News.



Brig Gen Tony Tata - President-Elect Trump Calls Terror For What It Is. Are More Attacks Forthcoming Before Year's End? Gen Tata is a National Security Analyst and Trump supporter.



Liz Peek - Obama's Moves To Undermine Trump's Victory. Peek is a columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times.



Cody McGregor - Who Will Be The Next VA Secretary? McGregor is the National Outreach Director for Concerned