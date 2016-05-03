« previous next »
Front Line Now-At Your Door, What Happened To Giuliani & Gingrich, Plus Movies
Dr Sebastian Gorka - The Front Line Now Is When You Leave Your House In The Morning.  Dr. Gorka, is an internationally recognized authority on issues of national security, irregular warfare, & terrorism.  He is author of the best-selling book Defeating Jihad.

Sarah Westwood - The Expendables: Why Trump left Giuliani, Gingrich and Christie outside his Cabinet. Sarah is a Watchdog Reporter for the Washington Examiner.

Steve "The Movie Guy" Evans - Live from the movie capital of the world, Hollywood, CA, The Movie Guy reports the latest big winners at the box office .

Russ Jones - Trump Optimism: American's Are 'Hopeful Again.  Jones is a 25-year award-winning journalist, correspondent, media analyst, and media consultant.

Tom Borelli - Obama shock: Another $6 billion in 'midnight regulations.'  Borelli is a climate change/energy expert, and a Contributor with Conservative Review who can be seen regularly on Fox News.

Brig Gen Tony Tata - President-Elect Trump Calls Terror For What It Is.  Are More Attacks Forthcoming Before Year's End?  Gen Tata is a National Security Analyst and Trump supporter.

Liz Peek - Obama's Moves To Undermine Trump's Victory.  Peek is a columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times.

Cody McGregor - Who Will Be The Next VA Secretary?  McGregor is the National Outreach Director for Concerned
