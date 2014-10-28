Ben gives us so much power. I've been following Joel Wallach so long that my body can now whisper to me (as Ben calls it). In other words, I've resolved so many symptoms that merely having itchy eyes is a red flag to me, a whisper. I had itchy eyes this morning and so I asked myself why. Then I recalled that I bought some tuna in water in a pouch last night because I needed some fast food. Then I recalled my dismay when as I ate the tuna I read on the bag that it was processed using soy and so the soy had to be listed as an ingredient. Soy can be highly allergenic and I'm attributing my itchy eyes to that soy. Won't buy that product again. Knowledge is indeed power. Thank you Ben.