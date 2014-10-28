« previous next »
While healing the digestive system

Mary

While healing the digestive system
October 28, 2014, 11:51:44 AM
Ben gives us so much power. I've been following Joel Wallach so long that my body can now whisper to me (as Ben calls it). In other words, I've resolved so many symptoms that merely having itchy eyes is a red flag to me, a whisper. I had itchy eyes this morning and so I asked myself why. Then I recalled that I bought some tuna in water in a pouch last night because I needed some fast food. Then I recalled my dismay when as I ate the tuna I read on the bag that it was processed using soy and so the soy had to be listed as an ingredient. Soy can be highly allergenic and I'm attributing my itchy eyes to that soy. Won't buy that product again. Knowledge is indeed power. Thank you Ben.


Rusty

Re: While healing the digestive system
October 31, 2014, 10:45:43 AM
What do you think of home-made Kefir from Raw Milk in digestive health?

Mary

Re: While healing the digestive system
November 04, 2014, 12:13:49 PM
I don't have experience with it. We do home made water kefir because milk spoils so easily and is a pain if it spills. I consider water kefir to be great but I don't drink it with a meal or when taking supps.

Mary

Re: While healing the digestive system
November 12, 2014, 01:34:20 PM
Here's a direct quote from Ben on his October 29, 2014 show. "We're powerful beyond what we're being told".
