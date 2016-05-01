Kyle Wiens of iFixit joins us to give the results of teardowns of some of the very latest tech gear. During this segment, he'll discuss Apple's 2016 MacBook, and whether, aside from minor hardware upgrades, it differs much from last year's model. He'll also present the results of the teardown of the iPhone SE, the latest smartphones from Samsung and LG, and some virtual reality headsets. He'll also remind you about the poor repair rating of the Microsoft Surface tablets.



You'll also hear from Stephen Baker, Vice President for Industry Analysis at the NPD Group. He discusses why he feels Mac sales dropped so much in the March quarter; he suggests some of Apple's notebooks are long in the tooth and need major refreshes. He'll also talk about the impact of the iPhone SE, and whether there's a big market for smaller smartphones. The discussion will also focus on 4K TV, and where the new format is going. What price points are most popular, and what about getting more genuine 4K content to watch? Stephen also talks about the contribution of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to the infotainment systems of a growing number of motor vehicles.