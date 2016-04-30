Webster, as a listener of WCR, I'm hoping you can spend the time on your two-hour weekly program more wisely and productively and discuss how we will deal with a Hitlery DragonWitch Presidency and much less time hyperventilating over Orange Boy. WCR has become a droning, one-trick pony. Tarpley, YOU HAVE MADE YOUR CASE. MOVE ON. You are, by default, endorsing Clinton. As such, you should be simultaneously laying out your program to run interference against Clinton's warmongering, Israel & Wall Street puppet platform once she's POTUS. Unfortunately, a defensive, regressing position is all we're left with being stuck in this two-party, Banker Family box.



I'm curious as to what happened to the coverage of Rev. Pinkney. Isn't he still rotting in jail? Why wasn't the recent Flint Water Scandal taken advantage of to shine light on his case? Pinkney was on the FRONT LINE in bringing awareness about "Emergency Managers" taking over municipalities and infrastructure in Michigan. Where was the TWSP, who had been covering Pinkney? A missed opportunity. Your Trump obsession supersedes all else and occurs at a high price.



Also, while I'm here, Thierry Mayssan, as wonderful a researcher and reporter he may be, would be best left for articles as his english isn't very good and his segment makes for terrible, unintelligible radio.