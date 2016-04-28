Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Dr. Katherine Albrecht Show
»
Thou shalt not torture the Scriptures into compliance
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Thou shalt not torture the Scriptures into compliance (Read 1144 times)
XIXIO
Newbie
Posts: 22
Karma: +1/-14
Thou shalt not torture the Scriptures into compliance
«
on:
April 28, 2016, 06:41:04 PM »
Search The Scriptures
;
For In Them Ye Think Ye Have Eternal Life: And They Are They Which
T
estify
O
f
M
e.
John 5:39
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Dr. Katherine Albrecht Show
»
Thou shalt not torture the Scriptures into compliance
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip