Unfortunately, Webster is the complete tribal Democrat so I think it's safe he'll dive head first into the tank for Hillary when the time comes. You can talk about Trump maybe doing this, that, or the other thing on foreign policy (while being praised by Webster's hero, Putin) but the one guarantee is that Hillary is a hardened neocon who's supported every war going. You don't have to vote for either, but if you claim to be anti-war while finding yourself ticking the box next to Hillary, I'd have to wonder how you justify that to the people of Libya and Syria who've had their countries turned into massive slaughter houses.