SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
« on: April 27, 2016, 03:41:22 PM »
« on: April 27, 2016, 03:41:22 PM »
Like it or not, Donald Trump now has nearly a thousand delegates -- over 400 more than Ted Cruz. And Hillary is so far ahead Sanders that it's no longer a contest between those two.

It's therefore reasonable to ask, at this point, that if -- I repeat: if -- Trump and Hillary go on to become the Republican and Democratic nominees, then for whom will you encourage your listeners to vote in the general election?


Stan

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Karma: +2/-0
« Reply #1 on: May 03, 2016, 02:43:08 AM »
« Reply #1 on: May 03, 2016, 02:43:08 AM »
Unfortunately, Webster is the complete tribal Democrat so I think it's safe he'll dive head first into the tank for Hillary when the time comes. You can talk about Trump maybe doing this, that, or the other thing on foreign policy (while being praised by Webster's hero, Putin) but the one guarantee is that Hillary is a hardened neocon who's supported every war going. You don't have to vote for either, but if you claim to be anti-war while finding yourself ticking the box next to Hillary, I'd have to wonder how you justify that to the people of Libya and Syria who've had their countries turned into massive slaughter houses.

SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2016, 11:45:04 PM »
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2016, 11:45:04 PM »
Unfortunately, Webster is the complete tribal Democrat so I think it's safe he'll dive head first into the tank for Hillary when the time comes.

If he does, then he can kiss his anti-war/anti-Wall Street/anti-fascist street creds goodbye.

And when those street creds go, so too will a large percentage of his followers.

No one likes a Judas goat or a sell-out.
