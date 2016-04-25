« previous next »
The Paracast, April 24
« on: April 25, 2016, 03:27:13 PM »
By: Gene Steinberg, The Paracast 


Gene and Chris observe the passing of Albert K. Bender, once a UFO researcher who was instrumental in establishing the legend of the Men In Black in the early 1950s, a topic that has infused our popular culture and resulted in three blockbuster sci-fi films starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The guest panel includes Nick Redfern, a prolific author of books on UFOs and the paranormal, some of which have focused on the MIB, and cutting-edge commentator Greg Bishop, of "Radio Misterioso," Greg's book of essays on all things paranormal, "It Defies Language," includes a foreward from Nick and illustrations from blogger Red Pill Junkie.

Download the Archive


