We present columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” On this episode, he talks about the new monthly price plans for Amazon Prime, Amazon customer service, a possible smudging problem on 9.7-inch iPad Pro’s display, and Apple’s user hostile upgrade policies for most Macs. There will also be a brief discussion on Kirk’s search for a new hybrid car.



You’ll also hear from commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. Jeff will talk about lingering Apple/FBI issues, concerns about proposed legislation in the U.S. Congress covering device encryption, the European Commission’s antitrust case against Google over its alleged restrictive policies on the Android platform, the prospects for an Apple Car, the inability to upgrade RAM on many Macs, and the need for new features in the iOS to make it possible to do more productive things on an iPad. Gene repeats his concerns about the fact that he cannot use an iPad to record episodes of his radio shows due to Apple’s “sandboxing” limitations.

