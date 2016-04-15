On this week’s all-star episode, we present cutting-edge commentator Daniel Eran Dilger, of Roughly Drafted Magazine and AppleInsider. He’ll discuss what you need to understand about the Apple versus FBI conflict over iPhone security and its implications. Daniel will also talk about the well-known security shortcomings of the Android platform, that only a small number are using a slow software-based encryption scheme. Sales of iPhones and the high-end Samsung Galaxy smartphones are also compared and contrasted.



You’ll also hear from Jonny Evans, Computerworld’s “Apple Holic.” Jonny will talk about the prospects for an Apple Car, and what we might expect from Apple. Does the forthcoming mid-sized Tesla 3 pave the way? Jonny will also question why Apple hasn’t pushed the fourth generation Apple TV to the educational market, Apple versus the FBI, and how things are being done in the UK. The discussion will move to how Apple has been able to boost Mac market share against Windows, and the growing presence of Macs and other Apple gear in the enterprise.