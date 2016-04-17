« previous next »
The Paracast — April 17, 2016

The Paracast — April 17, 2016
April 15, 2016
Gene and Chris present David G. Robertson, author of UFOs, Conspiracy Theories and the New Age: Millennial Conspiracism. In this scholarly work, the author asks, “How-and why- were UFOs so prevalent in both conspiracy theories and the New Age milieu in the post-Cold War period? In this groundbreaking book, [the author] argues that UFOs symbolized an uncertainty about the boundaries between scientific knowledge and other ways of validating knowledge, and thus became part of a shared vocabulary.” The book focuses on Whitley Strieber, David Icke and David Wilcock. Yes, we know the hardcover edition of this book is extremely expensive. A low-cost paperback edition will be released in 2017.


